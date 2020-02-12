Second half leads Eagles past Big Reds

 

Underwood broke open a close game with a strong second half in a 71-54 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Feb. 7 in Underwood.

Gavin Bartalini paced the Big Reds with 25 points and two steals, while Steavie Kean added 12 points and four assists.

Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-16 WIC, 0-19) will host West Monona on Thursday to close out the regular season. The Big Reds open the Class 2A District Basketball Tournament at Clarinda in Monday, Feb. 17, starting at 8 p.m.

 

Boys BB: 2-7-2020 @ Underwood

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Mo. Valley            11            9            14            20            54

Underwood            16            11            26            18            71

Scoring: Will Gutzmer 2; Gavin Bartalini 25; Steavie Kean 12; Jacob Meade 3; Ben Hernandez 11; Connor Murray 1.

Rebounds: Cole Staska 1; Gutzmer 3; Bartalini 4; Jacob Meade 1; Kyle 6; Hernandez 7; Murray 2.

Assists: Staska 1; Gutzmer 3; Bartalini 1; Kean 4; Fouts 1; Kyle 1; Murray 1.

Steals: Gutzmer 2; Bartalini 2; Hernandez 1; Murray 1.

Blcoks: Hernandez 1. 

Big Reds Record: (0-16 WIC), 0-19.

