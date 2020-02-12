Second half leads Eagles past Big Reds
Underwood broke open a close game with a strong second half in a 71-54 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Feb. 7 in Underwood.
Gavin Bartalini paced the Big Reds with 25 points and two steals, while Steavie Kean added 12 points and four assists.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-16 WIC, 0-19) will host West Monona on Thursday to close out the regular season. The Big Reds open the Class 2A District Basketball Tournament at Clarinda in Monday, Feb. 17, starting at 8 p.m.
Boys BB: 2-7-2020 @ Underwood
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 11 9 14 20 54
Underwood 16 11 26 18 71
Scoring: Will Gutzmer 2; Gavin Bartalini 25; Steavie Kean 12; Jacob Meade 3; Ben Hernandez 11; Connor Murray 1.
Rebounds: Cole Staska 1; Gutzmer 3; Bartalini 4; Jacob Meade 1; Kyle 6; Hernandez 7; Murray 2.
Assists: Staska 1; Gutzmer 3; Bartalini 1; Kean 4; Fouts 1; Kyle 1; Murray 1.
Steals: Gutzmer 2; Bartalini 2; Hernandez 1; Murray 1.
Blcoks: Hernandez 1.
Big Reds Record: (0-16 WIC), 0-19.
