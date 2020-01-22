Cougars trip up Hawkeyes
Cumberland-Anita-Massena did just enough to get past West Harrison, 66-60, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 16 in Mondamin.
Nick Rife finished with 16 points and five assists, Karter Nelson added 12 points and five blocked shots, with Sage Evans and Tyler Melby adding 10 points apiece.
Up Next: West Harrison (4-5 RVC, 4-7) will host Whiting on Thursday, travel to Paton-Churdan on Jan. 28, and host Exira/EHK on Jan. 31 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
Boys BB: 1-16-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
C-A-M 14 12 18 22 66
West Harrison 11 12 18 19 60
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 4; Nick Rife 16; Karter Nelson 12; Tyler Melby 10; Koleson Evans 8; Sage Evans 10.
Rebounds: Gilgen 3; Rife 1; Nelson 4; Melby 5; Brecken Pavlik 1; K. Evans 4; S. Evans 7.
Assists: Gilgen 1; Rife 7; Melby 3; S. Evans 3.
Steals: Rife 1.
Blocks: Nelson 5; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (4-5 RVC), 4-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.