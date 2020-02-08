C-A-M edges Woodbine
Woodbine made a late charge, but came up short in a 44-38 setback to Cumberland-Anita-Massena in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 4 in Woodbine.
Dylan Hoefer paced the Tigers with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Cory Bantam and Watt Pryor added eight points apiece.
Up Next: Woodbine (5-8 RVC, 8-10) will travel to Ar-We-Va on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will be at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Feb. 10, and host Fremont-Mills on Feb. 11 to close out the regular season.
Boys BB: 2-4-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
C-A-M 13 12 11 8 44
Woodbine 11 3 6 18 38
Scoring: Brock Leaders 3; Adam Sherer 3; Wyatt Pryor 8; Cory Bantam 8; Dylan Hoefer 16.
Rebounds: Erik Gau 2; Leaders 7; Sherer 1; Pryor 7; Bantam 5; Hoefer 7.
Assists: Gau 2; Leaders 2; Sherer 3; Pryor 3; Bantam 2.
Steals: Leaders1; Sherer 1; Pryor 1; Bantam 1.
Blocks: Hoefer 1.
Tigers Record: (5-8 RVC), 8-10.
