Cardinals get past Panthers
Treynor used a strong first half to post a 64-40 win over Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 24 at Treynor.
Gabe Walski led the Panthers with 13 points and three assists. Baker Lally added 12 points and six rebounds.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (3-8 WIC, 6-8) will be at AHSTW on Friday. Next week, the Panthers host Audubon on Feb. 4 and will be at IKM-Manning on Feb. 7 as WIC play continues.
Boys BB: 1-24-2019 @ Treynor
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 9 10 6 15 40
Treynor 20 19 9 16 64
Scoring: Baker Lally 12; Dylan Cunard 7; Gabe Walski 13; Carter Edney 2; Tre Melby 6.
Rebounds: Calvin Wallis 2; Lally 6; Cunard 2; Walski 4; Edney 1; Melby 7.
Assists: Lally 1; Cunard 2; Walski 3; Edney 2; Melby 2.
Steals: Wallis 1; Cunard 1; Walski 1; Edney 2; Melby 2.
Blocks: Walski 1; Melby 1.
Panthers Record: (3-8 WIC), 6-8.
Log In
