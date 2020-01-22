Cardinals fly past Big Reds
Treynor cruised to a 64-20 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference league play on Jan. 16 in Missouri Valley.
Gavin Bartalini paced the Big Reds with eight points, while Will Gutzmer added seven rebounds and two steals.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-10 WIC, 0-11) will be at Riverside on Friday. Next week, the Big Reds host AHSTW on Jan. 28, and host Tri-Center on Jan. 31 as WIC play continues.
Boys BB: 1-16-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Treynor 19 22 11 12 64
Mo. Valley 9 6 4 1 20
Scoring: Will Gutzmer 1; Gavin Bartalini 8; Steavie Kean 5; Ben Hernandez 6.
Rebounds: Gutzmer 7; Bartalini 2; Kean 3; Jacob Meade 1; Jed Kyle 1; Hernandez 2; Connor Murray 5.
Assists: Bartalini 1; Kean 1.
Steals: Gutzmer 2; Bartalini 1; Kyle 2; Murray 2.
Blocks: Tony Sargent 1.
Big Reds Record: (0-10 WIC), 0-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.