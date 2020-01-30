Bulldogs hold off Big Reds
Missouri Valley could not overcome a slow start in a 42-35 loss to Riverside in Western Iowa Conference play at Oakland on Jan. 24.
Connor Murray led the Big Reds with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Gavin Bartalini added 12 points and two assists.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-12 WIC, 0-14) will host Tri-Center on Friday. Next week, the Big Reds will host IKM-Manning on Feb. 4, and be at Underwood on Feb. 7 as WIC regular season play finishes up.
Boys BB: 1-24-2020 @ Oakland
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 9 6 4 16 35
Riverside 12 8 15 7 42
Scoring: Cole Staska 2; Will Gutzmer 2; Gavin Bartalini 12; Ben Hernandez 7; Connor Murray 12.
Rebounds: Gutzmer 6; Bartalini 5; Jed Kyle 4; Hernandez 1; Murray 5.
Assists: Staska 3; Gutzmer 1; Bartalini 2; Kyle 2.
Steals: Staska 1; Gutzmer 3; Kyle 1; Hernandez 1; Murray 3.
Blocks: Hernandez 1.
Big Reds Record: (0-12 WIC), 0-14.
