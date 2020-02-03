Fourth quarter sends Bulldogs past Tigers
Woodbine couldn’t get the stops late in the game, allowing Boyer Valley to post a 56-33 win over the Tigers in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Dunlap.
Wyatt Pryor paced the Tigers with 11 points while dishing out three assists. Cory Bantam added eight points, while Dylan Hoefer chipped in seven.
Up Next: Woodbine (4-6 RVC, 7-8) will host Paton-Churdan on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will host C-A-M on Feb. 4 and travel to Ar-We-Va on Feb. 7 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
Boys BB: 1-28-2020 @ Dunlap
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 12 6 11 4 33
Boyer Valley 13 8 21 14 56
Scoring: Erik Gau 1; Brock Leaders 3; Adam Sherer 3; Wyatt Pryor 11; Cory Bantam 8; Dylan Hoefer 7.
Rebounds: Gau 1; Sherer 3; Pryor 6; Bantam 5; Kael Smith 1; Hoefer 4.
Assists: Gau 2; Leaders 1; Sherer 1; Pryor 3; Bantam 1.
Steals: Gau 1; Pryor 1; Bantam 1.
Blocks: Gau 1; Hoefer 1.
Tigers Record: (4-6 RVC), 7-8.
