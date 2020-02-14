Big Reds clutch in victory
Missouri Valley made the plays down the stretch to pick up a close 56-48 win over Shenandoah in non-conference play on Feb. 10 in Missouri Valley.
Gavin Bartalini finished with 20 points and four rebounds. Ben Hernandez added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-16 WIC, 1-19) will open the Class 2A District Basketball Tournament at Clarinda in Monday, Feb. 17, starting at 8 p.m.
Boys BB: 2-10-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Shenandoah 8 14 9 17 48
Mo. Valley 7 16 12 19 56
Scoring: Cole Staska 2; Will Gutzmer 6; Gavin Bartalini 20; Steavie Kean 8; Ben Hernandez 16; Connor Murray 4.
Rebounds: Gutzmer 4; Bartalini 4; Kean 4; Jed Kyle 1; Hernandez 7; Murray 6.
Assists: Bartalini 2; Kean 3; Kyle 1; Hernandez 2.
Steals: Gutzmer 3; Kean 2; Jacob Meade 1; Hernandez 2.
Blocks: Gutzmer 2.
Big Reds Record: (0-16 WIC), 1-19.
