Boys post-season tournament trail starts next week
The Iowa High School Athletic Association boys district basketball tournaments begin next week across the state. If a team keeps advancing, the goal is to qualifiy for the Iowa High School Boys State Basketball Championships to be held at Wells Fargo Arena from March 9-13 in Des Moines.
In Class 2A, the post season begins on Monday, Feb. 17, with the winners advancing to the District Semifinals on Feb. 20. The District Final will be held on Feb. 25, followed by the substate final on Feb. 29.
In Class 1A, the first round will be held on Feb. 20, followed by the quarterfinal round on Feb. 20. The Class 1A District Semifinals will be held on Feb. 25, followed by the District Final on Feb. 27. The Class 1A Substate final will held on Feb. 29.
Shown below is a breakdown of where the area teams have been placed.
2020 Boys District Basketball Tournaments
Class 2A, District 16
First Round, Feb. 17, 2020 @ Clarinda
6:30 p.m.: Red Oak vs. Shenandoah
8 p.m.: Missouri Valley vs. Clarinda
Semifinals, Feb. 20, 2020 @ Treynor
6:30 p.m.: MV, Clarinda winner vs. Tri-Center
8 p.m.: Red Oak, Shenandoah winner vs. Treynor
District Final, Feb. 25, 2020 @ Thomas Jefferson, Council Bluffs
7 p.m.: Treynor winners
Substate Final, Feb. 29, 2020 @ Abraham Lincoln, Council Bluffs
7 p.m.: District 15 winner vs. District 16 winner
- Winner advances to 2020 Boys State Basketball Tournament, Des Moines
Class 1A, District 15
First Round, Feb. 17, 2020 @ Westside
7 p.m., Heartland Christian vs. Ar-We-Va
Quarterfinals, Feb. 20, 2020
@ Manning
6:30 p.m.: Westside winner vs. Boyer Valley
8 p.m.: IKM-Manning vs. West Harrison
@ St. Albert, Council Bluffs
6:30 p.m.: Woodbine vs. Logan-Magnolia
8 p.m.: Riverside vs. CB St. Albert
District Semifinals, Feb. 25, 2020
@ St. Albert, Council Bluffs
6:30 p.m.: AWV, HC, BV winner vs. Lo-Ma, Woodbine winner
8 p.m.: St. Albert, Riverside winner vs. IKM-Man, WH winner
District Final, Feb. 27, 2020 @ Tri-Center
7 p.m.: St. Albert winners
Substate Final, Feb. 29, 2020 @ MVAOCOU, Mapleton
7 p.m.: District 15 winner vs. District 16 winner
- Winner advances to 2020 Boys State Basketball Tournament, Des Moines
