Arlington Boy Scout Troop 145 will collect non-perishable food from houses Saturday to be donated to the Washington County Food Pantry.
Arlington families should put their non-perishable items in a bag or box outside their front door. The scouts will be wearing masks or their scout neckerchief backwards over their faces, doing their best not to touch door handles or any property to keep the spread of germs to a minimum, and using hand sanitizer often.
Scout families will have their own areas to pick up from so they will be able to social distance as a family and still help the community. Each family will have a meeting point to drop off donations and one family will take the donations to the food pantry.
"We are doing our best to help our community and stay as safe as possible," said Chelsea Lambert, chartered organization representative for Troop and Pack 145. "Pick up for food items will start at 8 a.m. and last approximately an hour based on the amount of donations and how many scouting families are available to help.”
