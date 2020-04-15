The Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce partnered with Pizza Ranch in Missouri Valley to bring a lot of smiles, and chicken box lunches, to the residents of Kovar Court on Thursday, March 26.
“We also gave them Easter coloring pages and crayons so they could decorate their doors,” Chamber Director Jeannie Wortman said. “Thanks to Georgia Johnson, Evelyn Barry at Kovar Court, and the Pizza Ranch for making it all happen. We need to keep everybody safe and healthy!”
On Thursday, April 2, Pizza Ranch delivered boxed lunches to the residents at Culavin Heights as well.
“The Hoffman Agency and the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Pizza Ranch to make the day a little nicer for those who live there,” Wortman said.
