Big Reds drop two tilts
Missouri Valley came up short in two contests earlier this week.
Rebels run past Big Reds
Westwood pulled away from Missouri Valley, 76-49, in non-conference play on Jan. 27 in Sloan.
Gavin Bartalini led the Big Reds with 17 points and while dishing out four assists. Steavie Kean added 13 points, while Ben Hernandez added 11.
Boys BB: 1-27-2020 @ Sloan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 10 18 13 8 49
Riverside 19 24 14 19 76
Scoring: Will Gutzmer 3; Gavin Bartalini 17; Stevie Kean 13; Jed Kyle 2; Ben Hernandez 11; Connor Murray 3.
Rebounds: Cole Staska 3; Guzmer 2; Bartalini 3; Kean 2; Jacob Meade 2; Jed Kyle 1; Hernandez 9; Tony Sargent 1; Murray 5.
Assists: Staska 1; Gutzmer 1; Bartalini 4; Kean 2; Hernandez 2; Murray 1.
Steals: Bartalini 2; Kean 1.
Blocks: Staska 1.
Big Reds Record: (0-12 WIC), 0-15.
Vikings shut down Big Reds
Missouri Valley could not find any offensive consistency in an 80-54 loss to AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night in Missouri Valley.
Gavin Bartalini led the Big Reds with 20 points, while Will Gutzmer added 15.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-13 WIC, 0-16) will host Tri-Center on Friday. Next week, the Big Reds will host IKM-Manning on Feb. 4, and be at Underwood on Feb. 7 as WIC regular season play finishes up.
Boys BB: 1-28-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
AHSTW 19 23 21 17 80
Mo. Valley 6 12 20 13 54
Scoring: Will Gutzmer 15; Gavin Bartalini 20; Steavie Kean 2; Ben Hernandez 14; Connor Murray 3.
Rebounds: Cole Staska 1; Gutzmer 2; Bartalini 2; Kean 3; Jed Kyle 1; Hernandez 4; Tony Sargent 1; Murray 2.
Assists: Gutzmer 1; Kean 5; Murray 2.
Steals: Jordan LeNear 1; Bartalini 2; Hernandez 5; Murray 1.
Blocks: Hernandez 1.
Big Reds Record: (0-13 WIC), 0-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.