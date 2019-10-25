Friends of the Arlington Library group can raise a glass to what they have deemed a successful first fundraiser — a beer tasting event.
On Oct. 12, the Friends hosted its first Booktoberfest at the Arlington Auditorium. Area businesses set up informational tables and had craft beer on hand for attendees to sample.
Participating businesses were asked to bring four different cases of craft beer and have someone on hand to pour samples for guests, who received a Friends of the Library glass.
The fundraiser raised $2,000, which will go toward a new circulation desk in the library and help fund programs at the library.
Sara Hasenauer, the group's president, said she was pleased with how the event came together.
“A handful of Friends members really stepped up and were really willing to lend a helping hand and encourage and just really get the word out and be a part of it,” she said. “It really helped that we had a group that was really excited about an event like this.”
Hasenauer said the group received positive feedback from those who attended the event, too.
“Everyone that was there really enjoyed themselves,” she said. “There were some groups that stayed there and hung out and claimed a table.”
Some suggested having wine in addition to the beer during the taste testing.
Hasenauer said the group plans to host the event again next year.
“Everybody who helped plan it and put it together are all gung-ho to try again next year,” she said.
