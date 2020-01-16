Following more than a year of citizen advisory committee meetings, and with several separate options compared, The Missouri Valley City Council was asked to approve a March 3 special election for a new fire station in Missouri Valley.
City Council members Rachelle Pfouts and Kenneth Dooley were not at the meeting, but
Caleb Wohlers, Missouri Valley Fire Chief, and Steve Johnson with Prochaska and Associates joined citizen Dennis Collier to address the city council at its Jan. 7 meeting at the Missouri Valley Public Library.
“We put together a committee over a year ago, and we have vetted six or seven different sites across town, trying to look at every option available,” Wohlers said. “After vetting all those possibilities, to be responsible to the taxpayers, we have ended up at the site that was purchased in 2013 – the site east of town.”
The total bond value is estimated to be $1.5 million for a new fire station, though the estimate provided to council was $1,390,398.
The station concept previously drawn up for the property at the intersection of Eighth and Ontario Streets was simply moved to the property already owned by the City of Missouri Valley.
The cost includes grading, concrete, the building, restrooms, utilities, and heating and cooling.
Wohlers said that the building will house the vehicles, but will not be ready for the department to hold meetings and trainings as currently depicted.
The department has not stored all the needed vehicles in the same building for years.
Wohlers further reported that the city's two aging ambulances were both out for repairs at the same time recently. These ambulances should be replaced, but the department cannot replace them until they have a building in which to house them.
“I was looking at some used ones and the specifications, and I needed four more inches just to get through the (existing) doors,” he said. “This would help solve that issue.”
“Going forward with $1.5 million would allow us to potentially finish more of the building,” Wohlers said. “It is a concept. It is almost a phase one. It is not going to be a completely finished station.”
The department plans to complete the fire and rescue station as time and budget allows.
Council members balked at approving a special election, though the need for a new fire station is not in question.
“It’s a lot to take in. I think we definitely need it as a community,” city council member Eric Ford said.
“I feel that if we wait and don't pass this now, costs going into September will be more,” council member Patty Stueve added.
Currently, steel costs are rising at an estimated $7,000 each month, Johnson said.
“Yes, it is a lot of money. We have been working on this all year, and we have got it cut to just a garage and a shell for future addition. It just costs that much. It is going to cost $40,000 more if we wait another year, and $40,000 a year after that,” Collier said.
“With all the things we have got going, I don't feel like we can afford it,” Sherman Struble argued. “Why spend $1,500 on an election if you feel like it is going to pass?”
Collier announced to the city council that if the cost of the election was too much for the city to handle, he would find that money to pay for the election.
“I have experience doing this sort of thing. I was eager to come to this committee because I think I can help,” Collier said. “If your issue is the $1,500 or $2,500, I know where we can get that.”
“I think it is a worthwhile cause, but I don't want to strap us with everything we want to do,” Struble said.
“I have been speaking with our financial advisor (DA Davidson), and right now our bonding capacity is $2.7 million,” City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said. “He has stated multiple times that we want to set aside $1 million for streets. We have done that. We can do this as long as we can structure it. If we do this, DA Davidson is willing to come talk to us about how to structure the bond and keep moving forward with other projects we have in mind.”
Struble moved to put it on the ballot, and the vote passed unanimously.
