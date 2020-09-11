The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved the 2020-21 budget on a 4-1 vote Tuesday at its regular meeting.
Supervisors Steve Dethlefs, Bob Frahm, Jordan Rishel and Steven Kruger voted to approve the budget, while Supervisor Lisa Kramer voted against it. Supervisors Jay Anderson and Kevin Barnhill were absent.
The operating budget is $40.5 million, a decrease of 22% from the previous year.
The 2020-21 tax rate is 0.410437, compared to last year at 0.408063. The tax request will generate $14.1 million.
The county's total valuation is $3.4 billion, compared to $3.2 billion for 2019-20.
The board previously allowed a 1% increase to restricted funds for the the budget at its Aug. 25 meeting.
The general road payment is $8.3 million, and received a $235,680 increase from last year. This increase is attributed to a personnel cost.
