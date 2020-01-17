It’s all about transparency.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Arlington Board of Education discussed its upcoming community engagement meeting, which will focus on possible expansion of the district's facility. The meeting will be Jan. 20.
Matt O’Daniel, board chairman, said he and Dawn Lewis, superintendent, have meetings scheduled with representatives from DLR Group, which has developed conceptual plans and costs, to shape the meeting.
"We are going to try to be really well organized and prepared with a slide show with all the relevant information such as enrollment and class sizes," O'Daniel said. "We will be going over the concept of options, what it means, how class sizes are determined and how that relates to option (enrollment) kids, financial implication of option kids and where we are at as far as where the school is trending."
The meeting, O'Daniel said, is an opportunity to explain the process.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to get that information out there and answer questions about it and hopefully get some clarity to it,” he said. “It really falls into what this meeting is about — the brick and mortar future of our school, how we want to deal with ideal class sizes and prepare ourselves for the future. DLR has concepts together and I’ve heard everything from ‘Why do you guys need to build a parking garage out there?’ to ‘AstroTurf on the football fields.’ This is a great time for us to get the information out there and at the same time get feedback from the community.”
O'Daniel said board members can also offer input and answer questions.
"It’s important to stress what they prepared for us are concepts, high-level concepts, ideas, as we get further down the funnel of this we will have to make big decisions to begin with and then smaller ones to get us in the right direction," O'Daniel said. "It is the board’s responsibility to have a plan in place for an if/then. When we reach this size or this housing development begins what is our plan?"
O'Daniel said there’s some misinformation out there.
"(They think) that we’re going to show them a plan and that we are going to move forward on it as soon as we can," he said. "That’s not what this is about. It’s important that we are prepared for this meeting."
Board member Bruce Scheer said the board needs to consider what happened the last time the district sought a bond issue and not repeat it.
"The public thought they were lied to," he said of a bond issue, which was approved in 2007.
Board member Jessica Scheer said they need to be transparent.
O’Daniel said they need to acknowledge the past and re-emphasize how this board would like to handle this and move past it.
"There will be those who want to dwell and circle back to it and we are about looking forward," O'Daniel said. "There are people that are gun-shy about this process because of what happened before. We have an entirely different board, new superintendent, new principals. It’s a new group."
Another thing they wanted to address is the false notion that there already is a parcel of land being considered.
"We are not nearly far enough along yet to start talking about locations," O’Daniel said. "They think we are much further down the road than we are. But I think it’s a real issue for our district. We encourage people to come. Whether we have a roomful of people who agree or disagree with us, the more people the more effective the meetings are.”
The principals offered their support, as well.
“(The principals) are the first line to answer questions about the kids and class sizes and curriculum,” Lewis said.
