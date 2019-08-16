Krantz Field could be a bit brighter before the end of the football season this school year.
On Monday, The Blair Community Schools Board of Education approved the purchase and installation of new stadium lights with the total not to exceed $260,000. The lights, which will include 40-foot candles with a dimming and entertainment package and a 25-year warranty, will be purchased from Musco Sports Lighting for $195,000 and the district will hire a company for installation.
The district will use funds leftover from a 2016 school bond to pay for the project.
Board President Kari Loseke expressed concern about using bond fund money when the public initially denied the bond when it included projects at Krantz Field.
However, board member Brandi Petersen said she believed the current lights pose a safety issue, which would qualify it for bond money.
“In my mind, that makes it OK,” she said.
Board member Steve Callaghan agreed.
“I think if we put in there the safety issue, I think people will understand that we're not really adding anything new,” he said.
At the July board meeting, Supt. Randy Gilson said the poles, which are 40 years old, are a safety concern.
Gilson said the new lights could be installed before the final regular season home football game, which is Oct. 25.
BCS to hire athletic trainer
BCS will hire its own athletic trainer for the 2019-20 school year after officials were unable to negotiate a lower fee with Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS).
The district had a contract with MCH&HS, which was expected to increase to $60,000 from $48,000 this school year.
Supt. Randy Gilson said MCH&HS was not able to reduce the fee and the entities mutually agreed to end the contract.
However, MCH&HS CEO Manny Wolf said the hospital gifted more than $100,000 of the athletic trainer's salary over the last three years. The four-year contract intended to have the school district take on a little more of the salary each year.
Wolf said she ended the contract after Gilson told her the district was unable to afford the increase. She said she was also willing to start over with another contract and wanted to talk further with Gilson.
“That really never happened,” Wolf said.
Gilson explored other avenues, but was unable to come up with a viable option for the district.
The board approved a job description for an at-will, classified position with a starting annual salary of up to $54,000 plus benefits.
“The benefit in that position is I think that we could maybe add a career pathway program,” Gilson said.
Board member Steve Callaghan said the athletic trainer position is a necessity. During a freshmen track meet last spring, Blair had a girl get injured. The school hosting the meet did not have an athletic trainer and parents had to go to a nearby convenience store to get ice.
“Without the athletic trainer there, I think you're putting the school at a liability,” Callaghan said. “So we really want to get that. It's truly a necessity.”
Cubby's gives third donation to district
The district received a check for $1,418 from Cubby's Convenience Store.
In June 2018, Cubby's pledged to donate $1 to BCS for every large pizza they sold.
This is the third donation the district has received. Previous donations included $1,657 and $1,626.
