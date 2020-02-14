The Village of Arlington Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Monday to accept the resignation of Shellie Brainard as village clerk.
Brainard had accepted another job.
"I have accepted a position that will allow me to be closer to home and to my kids which are two things that are very important to me,” Brainard said in her resignation letter “I have learned so many things in the last four years that I will continue to use in the next chapter of my life. The Village of Arlington has been an incredible place to work and I would like to thank you for the opportunity to serve this community."
The board also voted to approve a professional services agreement with Vacanti Municipal Consulting Services, LLC for interim staffing as village clerk and to assist the board in the recruitment process, hiring and training of a permanent village clerk. The interim term began Monday and goes through April 30 or two weeks after a permanent village clerk begins his or her job.
The job posting was approved and will be posted in the newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.