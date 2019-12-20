Washington County residents can support law enforcement and help save lives during an event planned for Jan. 13 in Blair.
The Blair Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office will participate in the National Blue Blood Drive, which is presented by C.O.P.S. and the American Red Cross.
The blood drive will be from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive.
Pastor Amy Krejacarek, BPD chaplain, said officers and deputies will stop by throughout the afternoon. BPD and WCSO bears will also be available for a $20 donation.
This is the second year for the national blood drive. Many of the drives are occurring on or around Jan. 9 to coincide with Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
January is also typically a month when there is a shortage of blood supply. Last year, more than 5,000 lives nationally were impacted from the units of blood collected.
In Nebraska, three other drives will be held. Those drives are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Omaha Police Officers Association Hall, 13445 Cryer Avenue; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Law Enforcement Center, multi-purpose room, 2025 Avenue A, Kearney; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 17 at the LaVista Police Department, 7701 S. 96th St.
