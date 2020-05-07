The American Red Cross will host a blood drive for those in good health and 16 years or older from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Auditorium, 410 W. Elm St.
Call Lucy at 402-478-5406 or visit online at redcrossblood.org and enter Arlington, NE for appointments.
During this time, appointments are needed for social distancing. Rapid pass is encouraged.
