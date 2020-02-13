The Missouri Valley Public Library invites patrons to enter its “Blind Date with a Book” contest. Participants have a chance to win one of the offered prizes.
Beginning on Friday, Jan. 31, patrons can visit the library and choose from a selection of books listed as “Blind Date with a Book.”
Each book is covered in wrapping that hides the title and author. To participate, choose one (or more) of the books, check it out at the front desk, and read the book.
Patrons are asked to complete an entry blank, rating the book as either “True Love” (Great Book!), “Just Friends” (Okay Story), or “Never Again” (Terrible Tale!).
Each entry will be included in the drawing for prizes. Patrons may enter as many times as they wish through the month of February.
Drawings for the prizes will be held Thursday, March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.