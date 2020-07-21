The Blair City Council approved a resolution to designate two new blighted and substandard areas — known as the South Highway 30 Area and the Blair Core Area — in the city during its regular meeting.
The resolution also removed a portion of the existing blighted and substandard areas.
Jeff Ray with JEO Consulting Inc. presented the findings of the Blight and Substandard Study, which was completed in February.
A vote on the study was delayed due to COVID-19 after council meetings were moved online.
The South Highway 30 Area incorporates properties and businesses from Butler Street south to the roundabout. The Blair Core Area includes all of downtown as well as areas south and east.
According to the study, the South Highway 30 Area met nine of the 12 blighted conditions, which include unsanitary or unsafe conditions, deterioration of site, obsolete platting, the existence of conditions which endanger life or property and conditions that are detrimental to public health and safety.
It also met three of four criteria for the substandard designation, which included age of structures, inadequate provision for ventilation and sanitation and other substandard conditions.
The Blair Core Area also met nine of the 12 blighted criteria and all four substandard criteria.
A blight and substandard designation enables the city to use Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to help redevelop the areas.
Replat for new Deerfield neighborhood approved
The council approved a replat application for a new neighborhood in the Deerfield subdivision.
Huber Builders LLC is planning a development called Deerfield Landing, which will include 19 lots for single-family homes and two duplexes and a new U-shaped street, Landing Lane.
The property is located across from the Deerfield Apartments. The Hubers purchased a lot from Christ Lutheran Church and the portion of an adjacent lot from Jane Bouwman, owner of Little Blossoms Preschool and Childcare.
Nate Huber, who served on the Blair Housing Task Force, said the target for the neighborhood is to build workforce housing. The 1,200- to 1,700-square foot homes, which include three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-car garages, will cost between $225,000 and $275,000.
The Hubers gave a video presentation to show what the neighborhood will look like.
“I like your vision,” council member Marty Shepard said.
Street closed due to justice center construction
The city council approved the closure of Colfax Street between 15th and 16th streets until Sept. 1 due to dust accumulating on the street from construction of the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center.
The street will only be available for those living on that block.
Washington County Supervisor Lisa Kramer said the board had received complaints from neighbors, which prompted the request.
