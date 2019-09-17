Both Blair cross-country teams left Thursday's Wahoo Invitational with hardware.
Coach Darren Harsin's girls team took first, while the boys were the invite runner-up to Elkhorn Mount Michael.
“I was extremely pleased with our girls' effort,” the coach said. “They all ran a much smarter race than a week ago and looked strong throughout.”
Sophia Baedke led the squad with a sixth-place finish that took her 21:15 from beginning to end. Mary Roskens was seventh in 21:23 and Grace Galbraith was eighth in 21:37.
Senior Lillian Knudtson, meanwhile, claimed 13th and Katie Matney was 26th.
Harsin believes his boys team has potential if it can become consistent. Ethan Funk was held out of the race due to soreness, but senior Sam Lueders delivered a standout performance in his season debut. He was held out of the season's first meet in Plattsmouth.
In Wahoo, though, Lueders finished first with a course record time of 16:04.
“That meet has hosted three individual state champions over the past 10 years,” Harsin said. “So to better the record by 15 seconds, given the fact that there have been quality runners run that course, makes it an impressive effort.”
Blair's Aiden Klanderued impressed his coach, too, claiming 11th in 17:38. Jacob Rupp was 15th and Zac Boswell was 16th.
The Bears next host their home invite on Thursday. Running begins at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.