Blair senior Sam Lueders finished second Thursday at the Lincoln North Star Cross-Country Invite in Pioneers Park.
Lueders finished in 16:25.1, 22 seconds behind the Gators' Liem Chot, while coach Darren Harsin's boys were fourth overall. North Star was first in the team standings behind Chot, while Lincoln Pius X was first in the girls' race.
Jacob Rupp was 19th for the Bears in 18:16.5, while Zac Boswell was 27th in the 5-kilometer race. Ethan Funk was 36th, Mason Bell was 41st and Nick Wayman took 53rd out of 63 runners.
BHS' Sophia Baedke earned 15th in the girls' race, crossing the finish line in 21:10.6. Her team took sixth in the standings.
Mary Roskens was 21st in 21:33.7, while Grace Galbraith was 27th. Lillian Knudtson was 32nd, Hailey Amandus 33rd and Katie Matney earned 41st.
The Bears next compete Thursday at the Boys Town Invitational. Races begin at 4 p.m.
