The Blair wrestling team will have the opportunity to defend its 2019 State Dual Championship on Saturday in Kearney.
The Bears qualified sixth in the eight-team Class B tournament and will square off against No. 3 Pierce in the opening round. The first match is to begin at 9 a.m. on the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
BHS is 15-7 in duals this season, while the Bluejays are 11-1. The other first round matchups are No. 1 Hastings (19-5) vs. No. 8 Minden (8-2), No. 5 Central City (20-5) vs. No. 4 Bennington (21-5) and No. 7 Gering (9-2) vs. No. 2 Adams Central (19-1). The Bears will face either Gering or Adams Central, win or lose, in their second bout.
Coach Erich Warner's squad bested Sidney 47-26 in last year's Class B State Championship matchup. The 2020 state final is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
