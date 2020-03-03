The Blair wrestling team celebrated its season Wednesday during its annual postseason banquet.
During the banquet, team awards were announced.
The most outstanding wrestler and most valuable wrestler were seniors Hank Frost and Duncan Loges, respectively. Frost finished his senior season with 108 career wins, including 74 by pin, while Loges took over the team's leadership role this past season.
Braden Hanson and Dex Larsen were the Bears' top practice wrestlers, while Dylan Berg and Brady Soukup were the most dedicated. The most improved wrestler was senior Treyton Jones.
The most courageous award recipient was TJ Swaney, while Josh Rogge and Kaden Sears were the Future Bear Award winners. Sears led the BHS junior varsity squad with 25 wins, 18 falls, 55 takedowns and 17 near falls.
