The Blair wrestling team went 5-1 in weekend duals, finishing second to Bennington at the Eastern Midlands Conference Dual Tournament in Waverly.
The Bears were 1-1 after Friday's competition, but won four-straight Saturday by 30, 26, 14 and 25 points, respectively.
Coach Erich Warner's squad was led by senior standouts Treyton Jones and Hank Frost. Both wrestlers were 6-0 with five pins apiece.
“(Treyton's) confident,” Warner said. “Being a senior state qualifier, he's a leader for our team. He just goes out there and does a nice job.”
Frost, the coach added, helps the team whenever it needs him to.
“When you need a win, Hank will go out and find it,” he said.
The annual dual tournament began Friday with one team — Norris — absent due to the weather. Without the Titans on their day No. 1 schedule, the Bears were able to compete in both of their predetermined matchups against Elkhorn and Bennington. They bested the Antlers soundly, but fell to Bennington 46-21 after falling behind 32-3.
“There were a few matches in there I thought we'd get and we just didn't,” Warner said. “Credit to Bennington, they were doing some little things right and we were making some mistakes. I don't know why that is, but it just is.”
Brady Soukup, Frost, Jones and Dylan Berg earned the Bears' four contested wins against the Badgers. Jones' match at 160 pounds lasted just 29 seconds after it took him just 1:17 to beat Elkhorn's Brody Schmielau.
“Shots were working. Everything was working for me,” he said. “I just wanted to do what I could to help the team win.”
Soukup and Frost also went 2-for-2 on the first day of the tournament. Frost's win against Bennington was a 6-0 decision.
Earlier against Elkhorn, Lance Hume, Shay Bailey, Brody Karls, Charlie Powers and Gabe Estes earned wins, too. Hume, Bailey, Powers and Estes earned pins, while Karls notched a 9-5 decision against the Antlers.
Those Bears also pushed their team to Saturday victories against Norris (51-21), Waverly (51-26), third-place Plattsmouth (40-26) and Nebraska City (49-24).
While Frost and Jones each earned six wins in contested matches, Karls was 4-2 with three pins. Soukup, Braden Hanson, Duncan Loges and Hume notched three wins apiece, while Jesse Loges, Berg, Dex Larsen and Estes had two each.
Lucas Frost, Bailey, Powers and Devon Michalak all added their own wins as BHS finished as the EMC Duals runner-up to the champion Badgers.
