The Blair High School wrestling team finished Wilber-Clatonia Team Camp duals 9-1 Wednesday at Doane University in Crete.
The Bears' only defeat was 45-12 to Central City. Otherwise, they defeated teams from Class A, B and C.
Blair started 6-1. It defeated Lincoln Southwest 63-29, Lincoln East 42-26, Broken Bow 69-27, Milford 34-27 and Lincoln Pius X 28-27.
BHS then finished Wednesday with a 3-0 mark. It beat Adams Central 45-21, David City/Axtel 43-33 and won its final dual 48-44.
More (cross-country) campers
Two Blair cross-country runners were also at a camp last week.
Adam Brehm and Zac Boswell traveled to Colorado to take part in the Nebraka Elite Track Club's Pikes Peak XC Camp. Links to photos of the camp can be found online at nebraskaelitetc.org.
