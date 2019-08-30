A Blair woman who threatened to kill three people was sentenced to jail and probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Randi L. Tyler pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Tyler to 90 days in the Washington County Jail and four years probation.
Prior to sentencing, Samson said he was willing to take a chance on Tyler and give her probation, but the jail time was necessary given Tyler's criminal record.
“This was really close to going to the penitentiary, ma'am,” Samson said. “You know what your record is. You know it better than I do.”
Tyler told the judge she was willing to do what she needed on probation.
“I know I need to change,” she said. “That's where I'm at. I'm taking the steps to change.”
Tyler is to report to the jail Tuesday to serve her sentence.
Tyler was arrested Aug. 17, 2018.
Blair police were called to the 1800 block of South Street. Tyler drove toward three people — a man and two women — at a fast speed, rolled down her window and yelled she would “get them killed.” She then threatened to shoot the man and the women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.