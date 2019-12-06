A Blair woman accused of animal neglect after an alpaca she owned died accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Shari A. McWilliams, 56, pleaded no contest and was found guilty to the amended charge of abandonment and/or cruelty to animals, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
She could face up to a year in jail, up to a $1,000 fine and be ordered to pay restitution and not to own any animal for up to five years.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Jan. 21.
According to an affidavit, a deputy was dispatched to 7428 County Road P35 on Nov. 4, 2018, regarding a herd of alpacas that were in poor health and in unsuitable living conditions.
The homeowner, Kevin R. Christoffersen, 60, reported that he and McWilliams were separating and he no longer lived there. However, he had access to a detached shop on the property.
Near the shop is a small pen and shelter where McWilliams kept 16 alpacas. Christoffersen said he had been feeding them when McWilliams provided food and straw. Christoffersen said the food supply ran out during the first week of November and the animals hadn't eaten since.
Christoffersen said he made numerous attempts to contact McWilliams but she didn't respond.
The deputy observed the alpacas in a small pen that was divided into three sections. The first stall, which had one alpaca in it, had no shelter, food or dry area to stand or sleep. It did, however, have water.
The second stall had 10 to 12 alpacas with shelter, water, but no food or dry place.
The third stall had five alpacas, no food and deep mud. One alpaca was on the ground, its head stuck in the mud and unable to move on its own power.
A 2-year-old male alpaca was euthanized, according to the report, after he was examined by a Blair veterinarian. The vet also reported the other alpacas appeared to have been under some form of neglect as early as June or July.
Christoffersen has also been charged with abandonment and/or cruelty to animals. A hearing is set for Dec. 17.
