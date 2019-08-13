A Blair woman who pleaded no contest to theft and drug possession charges was sentenced to prison Aug. 6 in Washington County District Court.
Anita L. Derevjagin, 48, pleaded no contest May 7 to possession of a controlled substance; and two counts of theft by unlawful taking, a Class 4 felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Derevjagin to two years in prison and 12 months post-release supervision on each theft conviction. Those are to be served concurrently. He also sentenced her to two years in prison and 12 months post-release supervision for the possession conviction. That sentence is to be served consecutively to the theft sentence.
Derevjagin was given credit for 210 days served.
Derevjagin was arrested Jan. 8 after Blair police, Washington County sheriff's deputies and members of the III-Corps Drug Task Force searched the home she shared with Kenneth V. Halsey, 41. The house is located at 1943 Washington St.
When officers searched the home, they found 12 Ace Hardware shipping crates; three Casey's shipping crates; a United States Postal Service mail crate; a Shopko shipping crate; 48 “Choice Hotels EnduraWeave” brand towels; nine bed sheets; 27 pillow cases consistent with hotel bedding and one comforter, all consistent with hotel bedding; and a shower curtain consistent with hotel amenities.
All items were believed to be stolen. The total estimated value of the recovered items is $2,563.
During the search, officers also found a purse belonging to Derevjagin, which contained a small bag of white crystal-like substance, a used syringe and a marijuana pipe. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
In the garage, officers found three combat-style knives and a blue money bag, which contained several loose pills. The pills were identified as amphetamine, a stimulant; alprazolam and lorazepam, both sedatives.
Halsey pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony, in June. He is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.
