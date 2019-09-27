A Blair woman arrested on two warrants faces an additional charge after an officer found methamphetamine in her purse.
Ambir L. Leehy, 32, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony. Her bond is set at $50,000 or 10 percent.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair police officer was patrolling the 1900 block of Front Street at 10:46 a.m. Sept. 20 when he saw Leehy walking east. He recognized her and learned from dispatch that she had two active warrants for unauthorized use of a transaction device and second-degree trespassing.
The officer made contact with Leehy and took her into custody.
As she was placed in handcuffs, Leehy told the officer she had “stuff in my purse again. It belongs to someone else.”
The officer searched the purse and found three clear bags containing a clear crystal substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The officer also found 17 smaller plastic bags and two glass pipes.
Leehy was arrested last month for possession of a controlled substance following an incident at the Bob Hardy RV Park. She was also arrested in July for possession and driving under suspension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.