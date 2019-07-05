A Blair woman arrested for driving under suspension faces additional charges after police found methamphetamine in her vehicle.
Ambir L. Leehy, 30, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair officer was on patrol at approximately 8:45 a.m. when he observed Leehy, who he was familiar with and knew her license was suspended, driving a gold Chevrolet Blazer from 19th Street to eastbound on Front Street.
Washington County dispatch confirmed Leehy's license was suspended and the officer performed a traffic stop.
As he approached the vehicle, the officer noticed Leehy moving things around in the back seat.
The officer explained the reason for the stop and Leehy admitted she knew her license was suspended, according to the report. She was arrested.
As the officer searched Leehy's vehicle, he found several bags of laundry in the back seat. Inside one of the bags, he found a black makeup case, which contained a small bag of methamphetamine and two glass smoking pipes. There was also a small piece of broken mirror with white residue on it.
A rubber smoking pipe was also found in the center console of the vehicle.
Leehy denied ownership of the drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.