Blair residents may notice a strong odor of chlorine from their water.
Blair Public Works Director Al Schoemaker said there have been mechanical problems at the water treatment plant involving the chlorine feed equipment. Water treatment plant staff are in the process of making repairs that will reduce the chlorine feed into the treated water.
“The problem should be taken care of in the next couple of days and the chlorine smell should be reduced,” he said Friday.
However, Schoemaker said, the water is safe.
“We test it weekly to assure the water is safe and all of those tests have been negative for e coli or coliforms,” he said. “We use chlorine to help treat the water to make it safe for our customers. The mechanical problems have caused the water to have more chlorine than is necessary for treatment thus the chlorine or swimming pool smell in the water.”
