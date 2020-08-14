A member of the Blair High School volleyball team has been diagnosed with COVID-19, forcing student athletes on the squad, coaches and the students' siblings to be quarantined now through the end of the day Aug. 26 at the Three Rivers Health Department's recommendation.
Blair Community Schools Supt. Randy Gilson said school officials became aware of the positive test Friday afternoon. They were able to conduct contact-tracing immediately and worked with Three Rivers to evaluate exposure.
“It's unfortunate that it happened,” Gilson said Friday evening, noting all students and families affected had been notified.
Three Rivers recommended the quarantine due to the level of exposure during practice and the fact that the volleyball players weren't wearing masks. Practice started Monday, Aug. 10.
The student-athletes exposed will not be able to return to school with their classmates when BHS opens next Wednesday. They were instead immediately enrolled in the Remote Learning program established by the school. That program uses Zoom video and allows students to complete Blair course content with their regular Blair instructor, while taking their normal class.
The volleyball team's first scheduled exhibition matches of the season were to be Aug. 25 at Fremont Bergan — one day before its quarantine is now scheduled to end. The first regular season matches, meanwhile, are Sept. 3 at Plattsmouth.
In announcing the positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Gilson's email to parents further detailed how BCS will notify the BCS community of positive tests. He said Friday evening that families have been supportive of Blair's plans as it gets back to school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.