Tuesday's volleyball match didn't go the Blair Bears' way.
Even when it did at Platteview High School, it really didn't.
During the first set, Emma Cada shook her head from side-to-side as BHS celebrated her kill. On the way up the junior intended to spike the ball hard, but weakly slapped it over the net instead. It found the floor, but the Bear was not nearly as excited about it as one would expect.
The Trojans won the match in three sets, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11.
“We struggled,” Blair coach Brandi Nicholson said, citing a stretch of rough practices marred by injury and illness. Torn shoulder cartilage, a concussion and a sore ankle were among the specifics she mentioned.
Freshman Schuyler Roewert, junior Hailey Baker and Morgan Potts were among the BHS players to see more time because of those injuries.
“It is good to get them in there,” Nicholson said, admitting there are some drawbacks, too. “It is a little confusing.”
The Bears got out of their serving rotation during the third set and had to give up points because of it. A Madyson Ray kill and Roewert's play at the net were positives Tuesday, but the night's road match, in general, wasn't what Nicholson had hoped for her team.
“They have to figure out what their will to win is,” she said. “We can't push it onto them.”
The coach believes there is talent on her 1-8 team, but it's yet to find its rhythm on the floor.
“All of us coaches believe in them and know they can be a good team,” Nicholson added. “We just have to have them figure out what drives them because we can't force them. We can't make them do it. They have to figure it out and do it themselves.”
The Bears next face a tough slate of games 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a Lincoln Pius X tournament.
