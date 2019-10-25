The Blair volleyball team defeated Nebraska City during the Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC) tournament on its home floor.
The Bears couldn't do the same Tuesday when it traveled to face the Pioneers on their court. The regular season finale's host won 25-9, 25-23, 25-16.
“(Nebraska City) wanted revenge for EMC and they got it,” BHS coach Brandi Nicholson said. “Key players that are the glue for the team were struggling and they just outplayed us.”
The loss ended the Bears' regular season at 4-22 with wins against the Pioneers, Ralston, Omaha Benson and Niobrara/Verdigre. Nebraska City improved to 6-19.
Next, Blair will take part in the Class B Subdistrict 4 Tournament on Tuesday. Schedules and host sites were not officially set as of press time, but the Bears will play Schuyler in their opening match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.