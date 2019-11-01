The season came down to a win-or-go-home evening at Bennington High School.
“I told them at the start of the night that this may or may not be our last night and to just go out and put everything on the the court so, no matter how it ends, we can say, 'We gave it our all,'” Blair volleyball coach Brandi Nicholson said Tuesday. “I really feel that they did that.”
The Bears finished their season with a 1-1 showing during the Class B Subdistrict 4 Tournament. They bested Schuyler 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16, but lost to top-seeded Bennington 25-22, 25-14, 25-18 in the final.
“We fought really well,” Blair senior Katie Frazer said. “We gave Schuyler a set that we shouldn't have, but we fought through it and came back.”
“Today, we really stepped it up playing Bennington,” Emma Thoene added. “We knew that we could do better than we had before. It was really nice competing with them.”
The first-round win against the Warriors was gratifying for the Bears, who battled to a 5-23 season record this fall.
“We worked so hard throughout the season, doing all of the stairs and the burpees the coaches had us do, and its just good to see all of our endurance — things we do at practice — pay off in a game,” Madyson Ray said.
The senior believes Blair delivered in the effort department.
“I think that's what matters is that we play our hardest,” she said.
The Schuyler match started with a three-point set win for the Bears. The race to 25 was tied at 20 before BHS took control. Juniors Emma Cada and Carley Damme provided three kills down the stretch to get their team off to a lead.
Later, after a second set loss, Blair won the third by six and the fourth by nine. It took control of the last game with Schuyler Roewert serving at 14-12. Damme provided a highlight attack when she set the ball craftily over her head, over the net and to the floor near the pole. Ray then notched a kill off of the top of the net and down before Cada recorded three of her own kills as the Bears went from 20 points to 25.
With the win, Blair advanced to play against Eastern Midlands Conference foe and tourney host Bennington. Coach Nicholson's team led 19-17 in the first set — off of a Megan McKeon ace — but, ultimately, fell 25-22.
The Bears held leads during both the second and third sets against the Badgers, too, but their season ended on a sweep. They finished with five wins and just three of the seven seniors they started the season with available to play. Two more, Dani Thompson and Makenna Dirkschneider, watched in street clothes.
Overall, injuries played a large role in how Blair had to battle through the season.
“Most of the time you start with a rotation and you do it all year, so at the end its easy-peasy. And we kept changing it,” Nicholson said. “And they did really well at adjusting to it. I'm very proud of how they kept figuring out how to make things work, changing things up and going with it.”
Thoene said it was the players' job to make the best of some difficult situations.
“It takes a lot just to be coachable enough to change on the spot,” she said. “No one complained.”
And in the end, the Bears were able to win a match on their final night of the 2019 season. The seniors ended their careers with a 1-1 subdistrict showing in Bennington.
“You have to keep fighting no matter what everyone thinks of you and tells you, and what the record shows,” Frazer said. “You have to keep going and stay true to yourselves.”
How'd Blair do in that regard?
“Went out swinging,” Frazer said.
Nicholson thought her team left it all on the court in their final night.
