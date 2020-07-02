The up-to-date Dodge County Baseball League standings show the Blair town team in a tie for third place and the Arlington squad in seventh as of Tuesday afternoon.
After a 2-0 start with wins against North Bend (10-0) and the West Point Bombers (6-4), the Blair club earned its first loss with a 5-4 defeat to the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads on Sunday. Derek Jorgensen and Spencer Weber earned RBIs for the Dawgs, but Lance Hansen took the loss on the pitching mound despite nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Mills Macek added a double in defeat.
Arlington, meanwhile, stands at 0-2 after Sunday's game against Wahoo was recorded as a rainout. The team lost its previous game to Dodge when the Diamondbacks' Jake Brune hit a walk-off home run during the 10th inning.
Blair and Arlington were scheduled to play each other 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Washington County Fairgrounds before taking Sunday off for the Fourth of July weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.