The Blair Dawgs town team baseball squad lost its third straight game Sunday at Vets Field.
The Dawgs fell to 2-4 overall with a 7-3 Dodge County Baseball League (DCBL) loss to the Dodge Diamondbacks. Jaden Livingston (2) and Derek Botaletto (1) knocked in runs, but Jacob Garder took the pitching loss despite seven strikeouts.
On Thursday, Blair lost a 6-0 game to the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads at Vets Field. Joel Jacobson had three hits, but the Crawdads' Andy Harrah had three RBIs in the road win. Dawgs pitcher Lance Hansen had nine strikeouts in defeat.
Blair will aim to get back on track Thursday at Yutan before a 1 p.m. Sunday doubleheader against the Scribner Hogs at home. Starting times are according to the DCBL website.
Arlington hosts game Sunday
The Arlington Spartans continue their DCBL schedule Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
The Yutan Ringneck Roosters will visit Arlington that afternoon. The game begins at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.