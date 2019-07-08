A Blair teen killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday will be remembered for her smile and her love of people and animals.
Washington County sheriff's deputies, along with Blair, Arlington and Kennard fire and rescue units were dispatched to a rollover accident on County Road 18, a half-mile west of County Road 23 at approximately 10:26 a.m.
A Chevrolet SUV occupied by six juveniles — two boys and four girls, ages 13 and 14 — was southbound on a farm field road when the 14-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, entered a corn field on the east side of the road and rolled.
Heidy Martinez, 14, was killed. Sheriff Mike Robinson said Martinez was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The five other occupants were injured. One was transported by medical helicopter from the scene to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha; one was transported by rescue squad to Nebraska Medicine; and three were transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, with one later taken by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine.
At least two of the accident victims remained in the hospital Monday. Both were listed in good condition.
Only one occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt. The names of the others passengers and driver have not yet been released. The driver only had a school permit, according to officials.
The accident remains under investigation.
The teens were students at Blair Community Schools. Crisis counselors were available for students and staff Saturday at Otte Blair Middle School.
“We wanted them to know there was a place they could go to see their friends, see their teachers and get the support they need,” Supt. Randy Gilson said.
Counseling will continue to be available through Arbor Family Services, Gilson said.
Martinez was an honor roll student and was involved in band, track and volleyball, her obituary said.
“Heidy was an incredible young lady,” Gilson said. “She was a high-achieving student academically. Also very involved with Otte Middle School band and put a lot of hard work into the band.”
Gilson said Martinez always wore a smile.
“She'll forever will be missed,” he said. “I'm so sad for her family and for the families of all the other students involved in the car accident.”
Martinez is survived by her parents, Jose and Yeny; her sisters, Jadin, Leah, Makayla and Makenzie; and grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Two GoFundMe online fundraising pages have been established to help the family.
