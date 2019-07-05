A 14-year old Blair girl died in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in the area of county roads 23 and 18.
According a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies, along with Blair, Arlington and Kennard fire and rescue were dispatched to the scene, which was a half-mile west of CR 23 CR 18, around 10:20 a.m.
The press release said a Chevy SUV occupied by six juveniles — two boys and four girls, ages 13 and 14 — was southbound on a farm field road when the 14-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, entered a corn field on the east side of the road and rolled.
Heidy Martinez, 14, of Blair was killed.
Of the remaining five occupants, one was transported by medical helicopter from the scene to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha; one was transported by rescue squad to Nebraska Medicine; and three were transported to the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, with one was later taken by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine. The names of the other occupants and driver are not being released at this time.
Only one occupant was wearing a seatbelt. The sheriff's office said Martinez was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation. The Washington County Sheriff Accident Reconstruction team responded to the accident. No other information will be released until Monday morning, the press release said.
The teens were students at Blair Community Schools.
In a post on the district's Facebook page, Supt. Randy Gilson said counselors will be available for students and staff from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Otte Blair Middle School.
"Please keep each of these students and families in your thoughts and prayers," Gilson wrote in the post.
