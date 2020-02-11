A Blair teen who was the driver in a rollover crash that killed a 14-year-old Blair girl accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County Juvenile Court.
Dylan Maguire, who was 14 at the time of the crash, admitted to motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony; and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor. As part of the plea agreement, three other counts were dismissed.
Judge Stephanie Hansen ordered a predisposition investigation. Disposition is set for April 10.
Heidy Martinez died July 5 when Maguire lost control of a Chevrolet SUV on a farm field road, entered a corn field on the east side of the road and rolled. The accident happened on County Road 18, a half-mile west of County Road 23.
Maguire and four others were injured. Only one occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
Makayla Maguire, Dylan's mother who was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was also charged. She faces six counts of negligent child abuse, a Class 1 misdemeanor; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and acts declared unlawful, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
