The Blair swim team gave young swimmers the opportunity to practice their skills this summer despite a schedule without a meet due to COVID-19.
On its final date of the the season, however, it put its athletes to the test.
Coach Grace Lueders said Blair Barracudas raced every other Friday of the summer before an informal team meet to close the season July 31. Official times were recorded for 25- and 50-yard races, depending on the swimmer, and are as follows.
- Bailey Batenhorst: 43.1-second breaststroke, 33.3 butterfly
- Riley Batenhorst: 1:18.7 breaststroke, 58.1 fly
- Colin Busboom: 30.3 fly, 1:12.3 breaststroke, 51.35 freestyle
- Jane Busboom: 33.6 fly, 46.5 breaststroke
- Silas Bush (July 17 times): 39.4 freestyle, 58.8 fly
- Kayleia Cheeson: 46.2 freestyle, 1:01 breaststroke
- Isabel Chrans: 45 fly, 44.32 breaststroke
- Declan Cole: 44 breaststroke, 36.9 freestyle
- Summer Cudmore: 35.4 freestyle, 42.9 fly
- Allie Czapla: 37.3 freestyle, breaststroke 45.5
- Auggie Drew: 53.3 freestyle, 1:04.9 breaststroke, 1:12.5 fly
- Avery Drew: 27.3 freestyle, 33.9 breaststroke
- Liam Hambidge: 35.2 freestyle, 40.6 breaststroke
- Jacob Hanson: 36.6 freestyle, 40.2 fly
- Adriana Hernandez (July 17 times): 44.6 freestyle, 54.6 backstroke
- Emma Hernandez: 26.9 fly, 52.1 freestyle, 23.1 freestyle
- Hannah Huenink: 40.8 freestyle, 51.7 breaststroke
- Lily Huenink: 1:24.3 breaststroke, 1:13.7 freestyle
- Olivia Huenink: 54.1 freestyle, 1:12.4 breaststroke
- Grant Hutsell: 43.7 freestyle, 55.5 breaststroke
- Lauren Hutsell: 37.8 breaststroke, 26.1 freestyle
- Jo Inget: 40.8 freestyle, 52.2 fly
- Kaleo Inget: 34.3 freestyle, 53.9 breaststroke
- Kenzie Kugler: 52.6 freestyle, 58.1 fly
- Connor Leehy (July 17 times): 34 backstroke, 25.2 freestyle
- Ted Lueders: 45.8 breaststroke, 41.9 fly
- Lily Moore (July 17 times): 51 backstroke, 57.6 fly
- Mikayla Olson: 41.7 fly, 51.5 breaststroke
- Brooklyn Schroeter: 58.8 fly, 45.3 freestyle
- Ryleigh Schroeter: 31 freestyle, 33.9 fly
- Jayden Smithson: 59.6 breaststroke, 51.5 freestyle
- Brielle Steffen: 44.5 freestyle, 43.2 fly
- Addie Sullivan (July 17 times): 43.6 freestyle, 1:08.7 breaststroke
- Adley Tessendorf (July 17 time): 35.9 breaststroke
- Beau Thayer-Mencke: 53.6 freestyle
- Emilee Thayer-Mencke: 39.2 freestyle, 56.4 breaststroke
- Brantley Thompson: 47 fly, 44.3 breaststroke, 45.5 freestyle
- Maren Thompson: 29.2 fly, 35.4 breaststroke, 24.8 freestyle
- Quin Thompson (July 17 times): 51.4 freestyle, 1:17.5 backstroke
- Kayden Vermaas: 294 freestyle
- Adison Woehl: 34.82 breaststroke, 33.3 freestyle
