Youth swimmers from nine area communities beat the heat the Saturday with a meet at the Blair Municipal Swimming Pool.
Hartington won the meet with 399 points, while the hometown Blair Family YMCA Barracudas finished second with 342. North Bend was a distant third with 227 points, while Fremont claimed fourth with 204.
The Wahoo team scored 185 team points to take fifth, while Wayne (146 points) was sixth and the West Point swimmers (143) were seventh.
Arlington's second-year swim team, meanwhile, was eighth with 103 team points. Tekamah was ninth with 81.
Blair's summer season has just a few competitions remaining. On June 15th in Wayne, swimmers Hannah Huenink, Allie Czapla, Grant Hutsell, Lilly Moore, Aspen Vermaas, Jane Busboom, Colin Busboom and Harry Kies were apart of event wins.
