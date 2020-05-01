The Blair Public Library and Technology Center's annual Summer Reading Program, which draws thousands of patrons each year, will go on. However, it will look quite different from previous years due to coronavirus restrictions.
“It's so quiet here in the building right now and we're just really not sure what to expect,” children's librarian Wendy Lukert said. “We hope a lot of people will participate in our summer reading program because it is open to all ages. Adults can do the reading logs, too. We just hope we get people to participate.”
Sign-up for the program and activities begins Monday. This year's program will be done via the drive-through window on the east side of the building. The drive-through is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Program participants will receive a weekly packet, which will include two craft projects, a STEAM project, an activity packet, a science project, reading logs and bingo cards.
Participants who complete a brag tag reading log each week and return it to the library will receive a brag tag of the week. The tags will be used to create a necklace.
“If they complete the Brag Tag Reading Log each week including the very first week, they will have 13 tags,” Lukert said.
Beads for the necklace can be collected for completing the Tiger Reading Log. Extra tags can also be collected by getting a bingo on the bingo card.
The library will host storytime on its Facebook page, YouTube channel and website at 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Lukert will present the science project for the week live on Facebook.
On Fridays, in addition to a joke of the day, library patrons can participate in a guessing game on Facebook for a chance to win a prize.
Additional activities could be added, Lukert said. But it's not clear what that would look like. All of the library's paid programming for the summer has been canceled.
“Even once they start raising the restrictions, during the summer we used to have 300 to 600 people through the doors a day,” Lukert said. “It will depend on the number of people we can have in the building. Right now, we're just kind of in a holding pattern.”
Patrons can reserve and check out books through the the library's website or calling ahead prior to going to the drive-through window. Summer Reading Program packets will be available without reservations.
“We just ask that people be patient because as of right now we only have two staff in the building at a time,” Lukert said. “We are answering the phone and the drive-through window as quickly as we can, but with only two of us it sometimes takes a little bit longer.
“We can't wait to be back to a more traditional type of summer reading program next year hopefully,” she added.
