Face coverings are the new fashion statement for students and staff at Deerfield Primary School and schools throughout the district as students returned to class Wednesday morning.
Vehicles lined the drop off lane by 8 a.m. Some parents walked with the kids to school.
Cassie and Chris Casey accompanied their children, Liam and Lillian, to the edge of the campus and hugged them goodbye. Cassie said this isn’t exactly what she thought a first day should be, but kindergartner Liam was excited. Cassie said she plans not to think about it.
To maintain social distance, students remained in vehicles until teachers accompanied them to the line to check temperatures. After the temperature check, teachers directed students to their classrooms. Principal Laura Jackson said the car line was a little hectic, but really not that bad.
“Every day will get a bit better,” she said.
