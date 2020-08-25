One up and one down.
The unranked Blair Bears softball team opened its season with two games against ranked competition. Coach Jennifer Fangmeier's squad blasted five homers to rout Class B No. 6 Wayne on Thursday, 17-4, before errors cost it in a 7-6 loss to Class A No. 9 Millard North on Friday afternoon.
“Coming into last night (at Wayne), I think our energy was really, really high. We capitalized on every mistake, and every nice pitch we hit really aggressively,” Fangmeier said after Friday's first game of the Bellevue East Invite. “And then, coming into today, our energy wasn't as quite as high. (The Mustangs) capitalized on our mistakes.”
Ultimately, the Bears finished their first weekend of the 2020 campaign with a 2-3 mark. They went 1-3 during the two-day Belleuve tournament.
In those four games on the Lied Center Softball Fields in Bellevue, BHS bested Lincoln North Star, but lost to the Mustangs, Lincoln East and No. 7 Elkhorn South.
Freshman Leah Chance helped push the Bears past North Star 11-9 with a homer, while Hannah Koch notched three hits and pushed across three runs. Nessa McMillen also added three hits in just her third high school game.
The game was tied 6-6 before the BHS scored five fifth-inning runs to take control.
Against Lincoln East on Saturday morning, Tessa Villotta notched her third homer of the young season, but the Bears lost 12-4.
Later that morning, Elkhorn South toppled coach Fangmeier's team 15-7. Taylor Larson pitched all six innings and had a strikeout, while her defense committed three errors.
The Bellevue East Invite all started, however, Friday against Millard North. Blair built a 5-3 advantage through two innings.
After Nessa McMillen notched an RBI single during the first inning, Koch, Chance and Hallie Lewis knocked in runs during the second. It was Koch, a senior outfielder, who finished off the scoring by sliding into home plate on a Mustangs wild pitch.
Pitchers Ally Lynch and Kalli Ulven held that lead until a 2-out, costly error in the outfield during the fourth frame. The miscue directly led to a tie ballgame before Millard North went ahead 6-5 on an RBI single.
“That's what hurt us today, those mental errors,” Fangmeier said.
Villotta responded, however, hitting a solo homer — which flew over the fence just inside the left field foul pole — to tie the game in the fifth.
Another error during the bottom half cost the Bears, though, as the No. 9 Mustangs left the field with 7-6 victory.
Bears rout No. 6 Wayne
The Bears opened their season Thursday with a road dismantling of the defending state champions. Preseason Class B No. 6 Wayne couldn't handle coach Fangmeier's team, falling 17-4 at home.
Ulven led BHS at the plate with two homers, while teammates Ayden Dick, Villotta and McMillen each hammered one. The Bears scored three first inning runs, and one during both the second and fifth frames, before notching six each during the sixth and seventh to put the game away.
Villotta finished with a team-high four hits in the win.
“We have a lot of power, and I think we're seeing the ball well,” Fangmeier said, complimenting the early season pitching her team saw in the first couple of games. “We're going to score a lot of runs, but I think our defense is going to help us, too, because we're not the only team that can hit the long ball.”
