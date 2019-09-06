With teammates Tessa Villotta and Hannah Koch on base, Lyndsay Rahlfs stepped into the batter's box Saturday during the Blair Invite's third-place game at the Youth Softball Complex.
The Bears were already ahead 1-0 against Arlington, but the senior infielder swung on an Eagles pitch with a larger advantage in mind. She'd made similar contact two days earlier against Plattsmouth, but that one was caught.
“I just got a little more pop to it (today),” Rahlfs said. “It was good to get ahold of one.”
The BHS standout watched the ball fly through the air.
“I watch it until it goes over their head … and if it goes in their glove, then I stop running,” she joked.
This time, Rahlfs didn't stop until she reached second base and both Villotta and Koch had scored. The Bears went ahead 3-0 and ended up 6-1 victors to take third in their home tournament.
“I was excited,” Rahlfs said. “Glad to get a couple runs on the board.”
Six was more than enough for Blair pitcher Tory Villotta against Arlington. The first Bears run came when that pitcher pushed a teammate across the plate during the first inning.
Then, after Rahlfs' third-inning, two-RBI double, Tessa Villotta notched a fourth-inning run-scoring single.
Last but not least, Tory Villotta and Ashlyn McMillen added RBI doubles during the fifth for the 6-1 separation on the scoreboard.
The win came after a first round bye and a 8-4 semifinals loss to eventual Blair Invite champion Omaha Westside. Samantha MacDonald homered and both Tessa Villotta and Allyson Lynch recorded RBIs in that one.
Overall, Blair stood at 3-5 after the tournament with losses to multiple Class A schools, including Westside.
“It's exciting to get another win under our belt, improve our record,” Rahlfs said. “As a team, we executed really well. Hopefully this is just the beginning.”
Norris tops Blair 9-1
If a BHS winning streak is on the horizon, it had to wait until after Tuesday's game at the Youth Softball Complex.
Norris scored three first-inning runs, five in the fourth and one in the sixth to beat the Bears 9-1. The Titans outhit coach Jennifer Fangmeier's squad 12-7.
Tory Villotta had three strikeouts in defeat.
