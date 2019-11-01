Age 11 and younger Blair and Bennington soccer players teamed up and recently won the Halloween Havoc and Eastern Nebraska Soccer Association (ENSA) League championships.
The Bennington Inferno girls won the Havoc title on Sunday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, completing their season on a nine-game shutout streak. Their last goal allowed was on Sept. 26.
Nicole Dondelinger, Abbi Vakiner, Kaylie Johnson, Brooklyn Schroeter, Ryen Anderson and Siyea Whitelock were the Blair girls on the team. It was coached by Trent Vakiner and Tracie Johnson of Blair.
Teams from the Blair Football Club also participated in the Havoc tournament. The teams dressed in Halloween costumes during the event.
Send in your results, too
Email any youth sports — this includes elementary and junior high kids — results you'd like printed in the Enterprise to sports@enterprisepub.com. To begin, include your name, what organization or school you're with and an easy way to contact you. Results can be submitted within written summaries or just through scores and notable statistics.
